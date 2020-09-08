Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,490. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2,705.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 893,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 861,735 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $2,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,638,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,582 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $14,778,000.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

