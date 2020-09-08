Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is $0.77. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.32. 9,523,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,140,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.43. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.