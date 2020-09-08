Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.51. The company had a trading volume of 592,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

