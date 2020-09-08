Zacks: Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Rollins reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 43,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Rollins by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth $165,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.