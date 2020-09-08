Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,889.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $2,144,713.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,548. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $132.34. 402,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,016. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.