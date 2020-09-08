Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 370.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,865. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

