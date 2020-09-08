Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

ORC opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $337.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. Equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Orchid Island Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.32%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

