Zacks Investment Research Upgrades James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the construction company's stock.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 893.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

