Zcoin Hits Market Cap of $52.09 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.76 or 0.00047525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $52.09 million and $19.12 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,010.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.78 or 0.03344298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.86 or 0.02206265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00470094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00828253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00050713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00587454 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012790 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,949,618 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

