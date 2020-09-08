ZIMBOCASH Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $22,597.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00115591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00224417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.01709133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00168356 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,370,946 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

