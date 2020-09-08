ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ZIX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.90.

ZIXI stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. ZIX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $66,837.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZIX by 50.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 93.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ZIX by 67.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 833,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIX by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ZIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

