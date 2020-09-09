-$0.65 EPS Expected for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $68,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,804 shares of company stock worth $650,022. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 238.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,562. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $151.35.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

