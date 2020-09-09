$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $203.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,613. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.40. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,851,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

