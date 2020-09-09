1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLWS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.51.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Zarin sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $573,599.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,772.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,190.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,787,832.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,701 shares of company stock worth $21,642,129. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.2% in the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,101,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,374,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.