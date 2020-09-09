$11.27 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce earnings of $11.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $13.50 and the lowest is $10.14. Alphabet reported earnings of $10.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $44.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.81 to $48.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $58.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.16 to $75.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded up $23.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,547.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,463. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,549.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,392.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 121.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,250,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

