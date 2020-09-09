19,134 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Signature Bank by 65.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,259. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.25.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

