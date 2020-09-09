-$2.24 EPS Expected for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will report earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.71) and the highest is ($1.07). Boeing reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 254.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($10.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.40) to ($7.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.04.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.78. 21,698,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,578,146. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.04.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

