21,463 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,807,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,099,000 after purchasing an additional 188,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,756,000 after purchasing an additional 523,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.10. 38,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

