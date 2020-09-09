22,806 Shares in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Middleby by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.50. 2,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.66. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp upgraded Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

