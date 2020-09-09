25,076 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,485. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

