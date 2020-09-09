33,901 Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,321,026,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,774,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $895,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,845 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $145,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,771.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $96,036.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,649 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,133. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.86. 64,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,170. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

