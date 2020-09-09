34,873 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,873 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after buying an additional 342,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,430,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,892,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $6,095,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $4,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

NYSE:CBU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. 10,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,291. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.74. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBU. Stephens began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.