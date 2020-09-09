$35.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce sales of $35.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.87 billion and the highest is $36.41 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $33.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $141.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.77 billion to $144.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $171.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $162.73 billion to $178.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $440,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 121.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,250,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $23.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,547.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,549.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,392.43. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

