$5.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.45 and the highest is $6.36. Broadcom posted earnings of $5.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $21.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.03 to $22.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.24 to $25.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI raised shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.61.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.90. 123,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,656. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.27. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $80,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 699,316 shares of company stock worth $225,114,251. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

