$5.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.45 and the highest is $6.36. Broadcom posted earnings of $5.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $21.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.03 to $22.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.24 to $25.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI raised shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.61.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.90. 123,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,656. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.27. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $80,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 699,316 shares of company stock worth $225,114,251. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit