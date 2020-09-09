617,213 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 617,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $878,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $362,373.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,865 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,577.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,019 shares of company stock worth $3,231,935. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,621. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

