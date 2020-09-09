$636.36 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report sales of $636.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.68 million and the highest is $651.00 million. Stericycle reported sales of $833.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $2,148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94.

Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

