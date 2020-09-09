$7.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $28.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $28.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.81 billion to $30.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

TMO traded up $13.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.32. 1,643,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,492. The stock has a market cap of $162.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $441.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,324,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

