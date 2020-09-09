AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 5,368,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,142,783. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

