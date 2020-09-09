Abrams Bison Investments LLC Buys 547,805 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,805 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises 11.1% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abrams Bison Investments LLC owned about 3.20% of Acadia Healthcare worth $71,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $3,198,432.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $673,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 566,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,035. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.