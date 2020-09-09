Abrams Bison Investments LLC Has $88.49 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Abrams Bison Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 13.8% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $88,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,420,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 33,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.77 on Wednesday, hitting $312.02. 2,193,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,470. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.99. The company has a market capitalization of $296.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

