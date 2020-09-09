Abrams Bison Investments LLC Has $91.63 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,150 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 14.3% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Abrams Bison Investments LLC owned 0.28% of HCA Healthcare worth $91,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. UBS Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.81. 1,953,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.62 and its 200-day moving average is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

