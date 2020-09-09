Abrams Bison Investments LLC Invests $83.72 Million in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 699,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,719,000. SYNNEX makes up about 13.0% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Abrams Bison Investments LLC owned about 1.36% of SYNNEX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 300,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,869.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,998 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

