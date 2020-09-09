Abrams Bison Investments LLC Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. MEDNAX makes up about 0.5% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abrams Bison Investments LLC owned 0.21% of MEDNAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 702.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 215,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 52,649 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MD traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 553,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. MEDNAX Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. Analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

