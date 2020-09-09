Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen Sells 497 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72.

Shares of ADBE traded up $18.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.12 and its 200-day moving average is $392.44. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

