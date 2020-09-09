Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NYSE:AL opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

