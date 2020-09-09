Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Declares GBX 1.99 Dividend

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.99 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:AADV opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Albion Development VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.50 ($1.05). The stock has a market cap of $69.68 million and a PE ratio of 22.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.76.
Albion Development VCT Company Profile
