Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Declares GBX 1.99 Dividend

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.99 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AADV opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Albion Development VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.50 ($1.05). The stock has a market cap of $69.68 million and a PE ratio of 22.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.76.

Albion Development VCT Company Profile

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

