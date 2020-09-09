Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Amia Capital LLP

Amia Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.7% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 76,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,354. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $121.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

