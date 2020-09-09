Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.85. 412,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,454,933. The company has a market capitalization of $761.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

