Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ACV)

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

NYSE ACV opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

