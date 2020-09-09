Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s 7th Largest Position

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 57.8% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $461,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $11,845,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

GOOG stock traded up $24.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,556.96. 1,773,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,551.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,393.61. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,058.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.