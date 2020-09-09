Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

GOOG stock traded up $34.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,566.91. 93,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,551.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,393.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,042.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

