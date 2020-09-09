Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $21.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,544.64. 122,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,448. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,549.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,392.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

