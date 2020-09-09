Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 141,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,625,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,146,363. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

