American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $275.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in American Superconductor by 65.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 37.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 64,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.