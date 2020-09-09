American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.41. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Woodmark by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Woodmark by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

