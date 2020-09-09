Amia Capital LLP Cuts Stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Amia Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $36,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $60,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 449,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,477. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas Inc has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

