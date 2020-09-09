Amia Capital LLP Decreases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Amia Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up about 1.0% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 533,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 85.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. 32,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

