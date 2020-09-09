Amia Capital LLP Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Amia Capital LLP cut its stake in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. argenx accounts for about 1.0% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in argenx by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in argenx by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in argenx by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,186,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,412. argenx SE – has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $272.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.06.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

