Amia Capital LLP Has $189,000 Position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Amia Capital LLP reduced its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Akcea Therapeutics were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKCA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Akcea Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.15 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Akcea Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AKCA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,362. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.47. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.79.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akcea Therapeutics Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.