Amia Capital LLP Has $558,000 Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Amia Capital LLP reduced its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Myovant Sciences makes up 0.5% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

MYOV traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 1,150,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.49. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. On average, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $41,180.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,900.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $535,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,928.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,712 shares of company stock worth $1,236,146. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

